EXCLUSIVE-HNA in talks with bad debt firm Cinda as it extends $43 bln asset sales -sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* HNA, Cinda discuss cooperation on asset sales -sources

* Cinda will increase support for HNA in time of difficulty

-memo

* Cinda in talks with potential buyers for Ingram Micro

-sources

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group

has turned to state-owned China Cinda Asset

Management Co, among the country's largest bad debt

managers, for advice on asset disposals, people with knowledge

of the matter told ...