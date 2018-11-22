EXCLUSIVE-HNA in talks with bad debt firm Cinda as it extends $43 bln asset sales -sources
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* HNA, Cinda discuss cooperation on asset sales -sources
* Cinda will increase support for HNA in time of difficulty
-memo
* Cinda in talks with potential buyers for Ingram Micro
-sources
By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group
has turned to state-owned China Cinda Asset
Management Co, among the country's largest bad debt
managers, for advice on asset disposals, people with knowledge
of the matter told ...
