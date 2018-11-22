The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Nissan board to decide on dismissing Ghosn as chairman<
TOKYO (AP) - Nissan's board will meet Thursday to decide whether to dismiss its chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on suspicion of underreporting his income.
Earlier this week, alliance partner Renault voted to keep him as its chief executive but appointed an interim chief.
Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa appears determi ...

 

