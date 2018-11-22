BC--Nissan-Ghosn, 0131

Nissan board to decide on dismissing Ghosn as chairman

TOKYO (AP) - Nissan's board will meet Thursday to decide whether to dismiss its chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on suspicion of underreporting his income.

Earlier this week, alliance partner Renault voted to keep him as its chief executive but appointed an interim chief.

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa appears determi ...