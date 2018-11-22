golf-Asia-EPGA-HKG-course FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Enough room to swing a nine iron? Golfers fear Hong Kong land-grab

By Ross ADKIN

Hong Kong, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - A clutch of the golfing world's A-listers are teeing off at the Hong Kong Open on Thursday, acutely aware of the astronomical value of the land beneath their feet and of the precarious position of the tournament's historic venue.

Hong Kong's bureaucrats, under pressure to alleviate a chronic housing shortage, and the city's powerful developers have their e ...