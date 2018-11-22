The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

golf-Asia-EPGA-HKG-course FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Enough room to swing a nine iron? Golfers fear Hong Kong land-grab
By Ross ADKIN
=(File Picture)=
Hong Kong, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - A clutch of the golfing world's A-listers are teeing off at the Hong Kong Open on Thursday, acutely aware of the astronomical value of the land beneath their feet and of the precarious position of the tournament's historic venue.
Hong Kong's bureaucrats, under pressure to alleviate a chronic housing shortage, and the city's powerful developers have their e ...

 

