Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Bradley holds off cold-shooting Penn St. 59-56<

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - The Latest on the Cancun Challenge (all times local):

___

11 p.m.

Elijah Childs scored 18 points and Bradley held on to beat cold-shooting Penn State 59-56 in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

Down by four with 20.8 seconds remaining, Penn State (3-2) had possession but missed three shots before Lamar Stevens was fouled with 1.5 seconds left. Stevens made the first ...