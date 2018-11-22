The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-BKC--Cancun Challenge, 0803

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Bradley holds off cold-shooting Penn St. 59-56<
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - The Latest on the Cancun Challenge (all times local):
___
11 p.m.
Elijah Childs scored 18 points and Bradley held on to beat cold-shooting Penn State 59-56 in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.
Down by four with 20.8 seconds remaining, Penn State (3-2) had possession but missed three shots before Lamar Stevens was fouled with 1.5 seconds left. Stevens made the first ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 22nd of November 2018 07:50:23 AM. All rights reserved.