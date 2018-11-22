Japan-automobile-Nissan-Saikawa PROFILE
Nissan's Saikawa: 'Ghosn child' who ousted mentor
By Hiroshi HIYAMA
Tokyo, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Hiroto Saikawa, tipped to replace disgraced Carlos Ghosn as Nissan chairman, was long considered one of "Ghosn's children", a loyalist to the powerful tycoon who owed him everything -- but then oversaw his downfall.
The mild-mannered 65-year-old bespectacled Nissan lifer stunned observers when he unleashed a string of harsh charges against his mentor following Ghosn's arrest on ...
