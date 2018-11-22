The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japan-automobile-Nissan-Saikawa PROFILE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Nissan's Saikawa: 'Ghosn child' who ousted mentor
By Hiroshi HIYAMA
=(Picture)=
Tokyo, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Hiroto Saikawa, tipped to replace disgraced Carlos Ghosn as Nissan chairman, was long considered one of "Ghosn's children", a loyalist to the powerful tycoon who owed him everything -- but then oversaw his downfall.
The mild-mannered 65-year-old bespectacled Nissan lifer stunned observers when he unleashed a string of harsh charges against his mentor following Ghosn's arrest on ...

 

