Satanic Temple settles lawsuit over 'Sabrina' goat-headed deity

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Satanic Temple has settled

its copyright lawsuit against Netflix Inc and Warner

Bros Entertainment over their alleged misuse of its goat-headed

deity statue in the series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a

Warner spokesman said on Wednesday.

The settlement was amicable, and resolves a Nov. 8 lawsuit

in which the Satanic Temple had sought at least $50 million of

damages. Terms were not disclosed.

Lawyers for the Satanic Temple ...