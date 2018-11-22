Satanic Temple settles lawsuit over 'Sabrina' goat-headed deity
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Satanic Temple has settled
its copyright lawsuit against Netflix Inc and Warner
Bros Entertainment over their alleged misuse of its goat-headed
deity statue in the series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a
Warner spokesman said on Wednesday.
The settlement was amicable, and resolves a Nov. 8 lawsuit
in which the Satanic Temple had sought at least $50 million of
damages. Terms were not disclosed.
Lawyers for the Satanic Temple ...
