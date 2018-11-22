UK's Hammond says no-deal Brexit would cost tens of billions

By David Milliken

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union

without a transition deal would cost Britain tens of billions of

pounds, and failure to support Prime Minister Theresa May's

preferred plan could jeopardise Brexit altogether, finance

minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

"A smooth exit from the European Union, doing this in an

orderly fashion, is worth tens of billions of pounds to our

economy," Hammond told broadcaster ITV.

