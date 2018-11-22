UK's Hammond says no-deal Brexit would cost tens of billions
By David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union
without a transition deal would cost Britain tens of billions of
pounds, and failure to support Prime Minister Theresa May's
preferred plan could jeopardise Brexit altogether, finance
minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.
"A smooth exit from the European Union, doing this in an
orderly fashion, is worth tens of billions of pounds to our
economy," Hammond told broadcaster ITV.
"I ...
