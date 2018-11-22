INTERVIEW-Motor racing-McLaren will keep Alonso on speed dial, says Brown

By Alan Baldwin

WOKING, England, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fernando Alonso is leaving Formula One after Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but McLaren say they will not hesitate to seek his services again if needed.

The double world champion has not ruled out a comeback, while recognising it as unlikely at 37 years old, but team boss Zak Brown told Reuters on Wednesday the Spaniard would be the first driver he called if there was a problem.

"We certainly wouldnât hesitate, if we needed ...