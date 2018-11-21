Ethiopia-unrest-education

AFP.

Three Ethiopian students killed in ethnic clashes: govt

Addis Ababa, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - Three Ethiopian students were killed and 34 injured after a fight on a campus escalated into deadly ethnic clashes in the west of the Horn of Africa country, the government said on Wednesday.

The unrest broke out on Tuesday after a fight at Assoa University erupted into wider violence between groups of students, Minister of Science and Higher Education Hirut Woldemariam said, quoted b ...