Soccer-PSG's Neymar suffers groin strain, Mbappe bruises shoulder

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain said on Wednesday that Neymar had suffered a groin strain and Kylian Mbappe a bruised shoulder while on international duty, a week ahead of a crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Neymar strained his right adductor muscle and had to come off seven minutes into Brazil's 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday, while fellow forward Mbappe fell awkwardly before halftime in France's 1-0 victory over Uruguay and was also withdrawn.

"They will undergo a ...