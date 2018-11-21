CG-POLLS-TURNOUT - 76.35 per cent voting in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Raipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Voter turnout of 76.35 per cent was recorded in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election which concluded Tuesday, poll authorities said.

It was a little less than the previous 2013 polls when 77.40 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

The election to the 90-member Assembly was held in two phases -- November 12 and 20.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power for the last 15 years.

"An average 76.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the t ...