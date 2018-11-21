The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

JK-GOVT - Efforts on to form NC-PDP-Cong alliance govt in J-K

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday saw a flurry of political activities, including several meetings among leaders of the PDP, NC and Congress, aimed at cobbling up an alliance to form a new government in the state.
Veteran CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami met National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah here to discuss the feasibility of forming a new government by extending support to the Peoples Democratic Party, said a source privy to the development.
The source said the ...

 

