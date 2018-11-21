BC-SOC--Ireland-O'Neill , 0141

Martin O'Neill out as Ireland coach, Roy Keane also goes

DUBLIN (AP) - Martin O'Neill has ended his five-year stint as Ireland coach, taking assistant Roy Keane with him.

Under O'Neill, Ireland advanced from the group stage at the 2016 European Championship for the first time, but fell short of qualifying the 2018 World Cup after a 5-1 aggregate playoff loss to Denmark.

O'Neill's 55-game reign ended with relegation from the second tier of the UEFA Nations League aft ...