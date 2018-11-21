The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Ireland-O'Neill , 0141

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Martin O'Neill out as Ireland coach, Roy Keane also goes<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
DUBLIN (AP) - Martin O'Neill has ended his five-year stint as Ireland coach, taking assistant Roy Keane with him.
Under O'Neill, Ireland advanced from the group stage at the 2016 European Championship for the first time, but fell short of qualifying the 2018 World Cup after a 5-1 aggregate playoff loss to Denmark.
O'Neill's 55-game reign ended with relegation from the second tier of the UEFA Nations League aft ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 21st of November 2018 04:52:48 PM. All rights reserved.