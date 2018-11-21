The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank had limited need to know details of Danske transactions, exec says

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Deutsche played secondary role as correspondent bank -
exec
* Deutsche relationship with Danske lasted eight years -
exec
* Comments come as BaFin considers possible formal
investigation
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank
played only a secondary role as a so-called correspondent bank
to scandal-hit Danske Bank, limiting what it needed
to know about the people behind the transactions, the German
lender's r ...

 

