OBC PANEL - Panel examining OBC sub-categorisation likely to get extension till May 31 (Eds: Correcting dateline)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The commission examining sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) may get an extension till May 31 next year, indicating there is unlikely to be much forward movement on the crucial issue of creating quota within quota till the general elections are over.

A final call in this regard is expected be taken by the Union Cabinet on Thursday when the proposal is likely to figure during its meeting, sources said.

The Cabinet in August had extended the term of the five ...