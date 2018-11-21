Fbl-Eur-C1-ENG-PSG-FRA-Liverpool-Neymar-Mbappe

PSG have nervous wait on Neymar, Mbappe injuries

Paris, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain were anxiously waiting Wednesday for the results of scans on injuries to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe just days before their crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Neymar limped off after just eight minutes of Brazil's 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward had treatment for an apparent groin problem after just five minutes and collapsed to t ...