Ceasefire puts Qatar's role in Gaza back in spotlight
By Clothilde Mraffko with David Harding in Doha
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - At the end of a dirt track, an imposing new court complex stands as a symbol of Qatar's investment in the Gaza Strip -- back in the spotlight after a controversial ceasefire with Israel.
The Palace of Justice's construction in Gaza is only the latest project financed by Qatar, whose involvement in the Palestin ...

 

