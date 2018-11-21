Qatar-Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ceasefire puts Qatar's role in Gaza back in spotlight

By Clothilde Mraffko with David Harding in Doha

=(Video+Picture)=

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - At the end of a dirt track, an imposing new court complex stands as a symbol of Qatar's investment in the Gaza Strip -- back in the spotlight after a controversial ceasefire with Israel.

The Palace of Justice's construction in Gaza is only the latest project financed by Qatar, whose involvement in the Palestin ...