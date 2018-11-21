CONSUMER-TATA MOTORS - Apex consumer court asks Tata Motors, its dealer to pay compensation

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd and a Chhattisgarh-based dealer of the company have been directed by the apex consumer commission to pay over Rs 41,000 to a customer for refusing to repair a vehicle which was under warranty.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) said that as per practice, the dealer repairs the vehicle under warranty but the manufacturer was also "equally responsible" for it.

The NCDRC, while modifying the state commission's order w ...