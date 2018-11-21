TN-RAINS (MES6) - Low pressure area to bring more rain to TN, Pondy

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, experienced rainfall Wednesday owing to a well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the system, the Met office has forecast rains for Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

A bulletin said a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolat ...