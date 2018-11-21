The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

TN-RAINS (MES6) - Low pressure area to bring more rain to TN, Pondy

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, experienced rainfall Wednesday owing to a well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Under the influence of the system, the Met office has forecast rains for Tamil Nadu during the next two days.
A bulletin said a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."
Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolat ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 21st of November 2018 04:52:51 PM. All rights reserved.