Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dolce & Gabbana cancels China show after racial row

Beijing, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - Dolce & Gabbana cancelled a long-planned fashion show in Shanghai Wednesday after an outcry over racially offensive posts on its social media accounts, a setback for the company in the world's most important luxury market.

The Italian fashion house quickly issued a statement saying the accounts as well as that of its namesake designer Stefano Gabbana had been hacked, but it did little to calm a brewing social media ...