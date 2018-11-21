BC-AF--Liberia-Peacekeep, 0131
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Peacekeepers left more than 6,000 children in Liberia<
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) - The only memento Moses Z. Kaine has from his father is a T-shirt, left more than two decades ago when the peacekeeper's tour of duty finished and he returned home, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind.
The story is as old as war itself: Children left behind by the soldiers who fathered them.
Kaine is among more than 6,000 children fathered by soldiers in a West African peacek ...
