The Latest: Testimony in El Chapo trial is disputed<

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the New York trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Mexico's former top security chief is denying that he ever received bribes from anyone or connected to the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, who is on trial in the U.S.

Former cartel member Jesus Zambada testified in the trial of Joaquin Guzman on Tuesda ...