UPDATE 1-Turkey, U.S. discussed return of jailed Halkbank exec -Turkey minister
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Turkey, U.S. discuss potential return of jailed Halkbank
exec
* Turkish official says processes under way in U.S. on bank
(Adds Cavusoglu comments, background)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu
WASHINGTON/ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United
States have discussed returning a jailed executive from
state-owned lender Halkbank to Turkey where he can
serve the rest of his sentence from an Iran sanctions-busting
case, Foreign Minister Mevlut C ...
Subscribe