BC-US--Election 2018-Hou, 0855
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Democrats flip Utah House seat as McAdams tops Rep. Mia Love<
AP Photo UTSAL132-1015182316, UTSAL131-1015182324, UTSAL134-1119181942, UTSAL133-1119181950, UTSAL135-1119181950<
Eds: Adds statement from Love; updates summary. Fixes writethru sequence. With AP Photos.<
By BRADY McCOMBS<
Associated Press<
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Democrat Ben McAdams has flipped a U.S. House seat in deep-red Utah, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love by fewer than 700 votes in a race that took two ...
Subscribe