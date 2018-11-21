BC-BBA--Rays-Cron, 0152

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rays cut C.J. Cron following 30-homer season<

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have designated C.J. Cron for assignment after the slugger hit 30 home runs with an .816 OPS last season.

Cron batted .253, slugged .493 and drove in 74 during his first season with Tampa Bay, yet the Rays cut the 28-year-old Tuesday before he entered his second season of arbitration eligibility. He made $2.3 million last season while splitting time between first base and designate ...