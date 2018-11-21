US-environment-health-agriculture-chemicals-court-trial-Monsanto

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Monsanto appeals damning Roundup cancer verdict

=(File Picture)=

San Francisco, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - Monsanto on Tuesday said it is asking an appeals court to toss out a damning verdict in a landmark Roundup weed-killer cancer trial and grant it another try.

"By its appeal from the judgment and amended judgment, Monsanto also seeks appellate review of the trial court's order denying Monsanto's motion for new trial," an attorney for the agrochemical colossus said in a filed notice-of-appeal ...