NHL notebook: Oilers fire McLellan, name Hitchcock coach

Native son Ken Hitchcock was named head coach of the Edmonton Oilers,

replacing Todd McLellan, who was fired Tuesday.

Hitchcock is third all time in the NHL in wins and has eight division titles

on his resume, including the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas. The 66-year-old

coached in Dallas in 2017-18 but announced his retirement in April. He has

been on the bench for the Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

and St. Louis Blues.

McLellan was 123-119-24 as E ...