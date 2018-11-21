Auto-F3-MAC-Macau-accident

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Teen driver who survived horror crash vows to race again

Hong Kong, Nov 21, 2018 (AFP) - A 17-year-old racing driver who fractured her spine in a horrifying crash at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix has vowed to return to the sport after surviving surgery lasting nearly half a day.

German Sophia Floersch flew off the track on Sunday, hurtling into marshals and photographers, before being rushed to a Macau hospital in a stable condition.

"I survived the operation which took 11 hours. Hope ...