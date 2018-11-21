Tokyo stocks open lower as tech shares slump on Wall Street overnight

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as U.S. tech shares slumped on Wall Street overnight including heavyweight Apple Inc. who will reportedly cut production of its new iPhone models.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 289.51 points, or 1.34 percent, from Tuesday to 21,293.61.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 22.79 points, or 1.40 percent, at 1,602.88.

Mining, oil and coal pro ...