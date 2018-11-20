UPDATE 3-Boeing cancels airline call on 737 MAX systems -sources

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has canceled a

conference call it had scheduled for Tuesday morning with

airlines to discuss systems on the 737 MAX model that crashed in

Indonesia last month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"Boeing has been - and continues to engage with our

customers. We continue to schedule meetings to share

information," Boeing said in an e-mailed statement. It wa ...