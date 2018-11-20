UPDATE 3-Boeing cancels airline call on 737 MAX systems -sources
(Adds Boeing shares, pilot union reaction)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has canceled a
conference call it had scheduled for Tuesday morning with
airlines to discuss systems on the 737 MAX model that crashed in
Indonesia last month, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"Boeing has been - and continues to engage with our
customers. We continue to schedule meetings to share
information," Boeing said in an e-mailed statement. It wa ...
