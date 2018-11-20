BC-US--Election 2020-Dem, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Steyer planning return trip to early-voting South Carolina<

AP Photo NYJK205-0316181557<

Eds: APNewsNow. Minor edits. New to some points. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<

By MEG KINNARD<

Associated Press<

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - California billionaire Tom Steyer is making more moves toward launching a potential 2020 presidential bid.

The wealthy investor said in a news release Tuesday that he's planning to return to early-voting South Carolina next month for an event in Ch ...