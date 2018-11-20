The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Election 2020-Dem, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Steyer planning return trip to early-voting South Carolina<
AP Photo NYJK205-0316181557<
Eds: APNewsNow. Minor edits. New to some points. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<
By MEG KINNARD<
Associated Press<
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - California billionaire Tom Steyer is making more moves toward launching a potential 2020 presidential bid.
The wealthy investor said in a news release Tuesday that he's planning to return to early-voting South Carolina next month for an event in Ch ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 20th of November 2018 06:41:56 PM. All rights reserved.