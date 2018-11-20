Afghanistan-unrest WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

At least 40 killed in suicide attack on Kabul religious gathering: officials

Kabul, Nov 20, 2018 (AFP) - At least 40 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a meeting of top clerics in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike the Afghan capital in months.

It follows a wave of violence across war-torn Afghanistan in recent weeks that has killed hundreds of people as militants step up attacks.

Another 60 people were wounded in the blast, health minis ...