At least 40 killed in suicide attack on Kabul religious gathering: officials
Kabul, Nov 20, 2018 (AFP) - At least 40 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a meeting of top clerics in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike the Afghan capital in months.
It follows a wave of violence across war-torn Afghanistan in recent weeks that has killed hundreds of people as militants step up attacks.
Another 60 people were wounded in the blast, health minis ...
