BC-SOC--UEFA-European Cl, 0142

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UEFA, Europe's top clubs dismiss threat of new competitions<

AP Photo AJM134-1111182111, XVG163-1118181550<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

BRUSSELS (AP) - The leaders of UEFA and the group representing Europe's top clubs have dismissed the threat of privately-run new competitions.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli spoke after weeks of speculation about a breakaway European Super League and months of FIFA promoting a multi-billion dollar Club World Cu ...