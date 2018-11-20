RugbyU-WAL-RSA-Halfpenny

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Halfpenny ruled out of Wales team for South Africa Test

London, Nov 20, 2018 (AFP) - Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of the Wales side for their Test against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday after suffering concussion against Australia.

The Scarlets full-back was on the receiving end of a challenge by Australia centre Samu Kerevi when Wales beat the Wallabies on November 10.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley confirmed on Tuesday that Halfpenny would miss the Springboks game.

Wal ...