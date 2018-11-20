BC-GLF--Solheim Cup-Davi, 0145

Davies to join Europe's Solheim Cup team as vice-captain<

LONDON (AP) - British golfer Laura Davies will be one of Europe's three vice-captains next year at the Solheim Cup.

Europe captain Catriona Matthew chose Davies to join vice-captains Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie for the competition at the Gleneagles course in Scotland in September.

Davies played for Europe in a record 12 Solheim Cups from its inception in 1990 through to 2011, with Europe winning on four ...