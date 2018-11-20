DL-MAN-STAB - Man stabbed to death by brother duo after quarrel in south Delhi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by brother duo following a quarrel at a wedding function in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Ajay, and the two accused brothers -- Rahul and Deepak -- were attending a wedding function of a relative in Lado Sarai when a quarrel ensued between them on Monday night, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.

However, the matter was resolved after a few friends and elders int ...