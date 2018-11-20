BC-SOC--UEFA-Price Gougi, 0148

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UEFA charges Greek champion AEK for price gouging away fans<

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - AEK Athens faces UEFA punishment for price gouging fans when Bayern Munich visited for a Champions League game in October.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Dec. 13.

It's the second time UEFA has intervened when Bayern fans were overcharged in the Champions League.

Anderlecht was ordered by UEFA last season to pay Bayern fans 30 euros ($34) compensation a ...