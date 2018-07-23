Syria-conflict-Israel-rescuers-Jordan lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Syria slams 'criminal' evacuation of White Helmets by Israel

Damascus, July 23, 2018 (AFP) - The foreign ministry in Damascus condemned on Monday the evacuation of hundreds of trapped White Helmets rescue workers and their relatives from Syria's south through its arch-foe and neighbour, Israel.

More than 400 rescue workers and family members from Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra were ferried into Israel on Sunday, then taken into Jordan for resettlement into Wes ...