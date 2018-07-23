Christians no longer welcome in Israel says delegation visiting South Africa

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (ANA) - Christians are no longer welcome in the Holy Land. This was the message from a visiting Palestinian Christian delegation currently in South Africa.

In an interview with the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service on Sunday, Father Jamal Khader and Dr Rifat Kasis documented the discrimination facing Christians, and how they are being denied the right to worship at Christianity's m ...