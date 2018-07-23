Taiwan-France-China-social-gay-rights-sport

China seeking to ban Taiwan flag from Gay Games: activists

Taipei, July 23, 2018 (AFP) - Taiwan's gay rights activists on Monday accused China of pressuring organisers of the Gay Games to bar the island's national flag at next month's competition in Paris as ties with Beijing worsen.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and is particularly sensitive to the self-ruled island's use of names, emblems and flags at international events.

