Iran says Pompeo's remarks interference in state matters - Tasnim

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday U.S.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech against Iran's clerical

rulers was an interference in its affairs, the semi-official

Tasnim news agency reported.

"Pompeo's speech on Sunday was a clear interference in

Iran's state matters...such policies will unite Iranians who

will overcome plots against their country," Iranian Foreign

Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

Pompeo on Sunday denounced Iran's leaders ...