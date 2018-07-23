Iran says Pompeo's remarks interference in state matters - Tasnim
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday U.S.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech against Iran's clerical
rulers was an interference in its affairs, the semi-official
Tasnim news agency reported.
"Pompeo's speech on Sunday was a clear interference in
Iran's state matters...such policies will unite Iranians who
will overcome plots against their country," Iranian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.
Pompeo on Sunday denounced Iran's leaders ...
