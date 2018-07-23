Cricket-SRI-RSA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Herath corners South Africa despite De Bruyn fifty

=(Picture)=

Colombo, July 23, 2018 (AFP) - Rangana Herath struck twice late in the morning session to dent South Africa's fightback led by an unbeaten half-century by Theunis de Bruyn on day four of the second Test on Monday.

South Africa, chasing 490 to win, were 246 for seven at lunch with De Bruyn batting on 85 in Colombo. The visitors need another 244 runs to avoid their first series whitewash since 2006 when they lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka ...