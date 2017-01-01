WB-BUILDING-COLLAPSE - 1 killed, 2 hurt as two-storey building collapses

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were critically injured today when a house collapsed in the central part of the city following heavy rains, a disaster management official said.

The incident happened around 2.30am when a two-storey "dilapidated" building came crumbling down at Baithakkhana Road in Muchipara Police station area of the city, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained as police are not sure if he was a resident of the building or a pave ...