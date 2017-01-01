BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN - Sensex opens 100 pts higher after GST Council cuts rates

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade today led by gains in FMCG stocks after the GST Council on Saturday cut rates on over 100 items, amid fresh capital inflows by foreign funds and strengthening rupee.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 114.10 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 36,610.47. All the sectoral indices, led by FMCG, consumer durables and power stocks were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.21 per cent.

The gauge had gained 14 ...