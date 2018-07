Urgent: At least 9 injured in Toronto shooting

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OTTAWA, July 22 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people were wounded after gunshots in a busy neighborhood in Toronto Sunday night, according to CTV.

Police, paramedics and firefighters have arrived at the scene in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues, in Toronto's east end.

It is not yet known how serious the victims' injuries are.

