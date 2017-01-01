UPDATE 1-China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 bln HK IPO -sources
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* China Tower secures $1.4 bln from 10 cornerstone investors
* Hillhouse, Och-Ziff and Alibaba unit among cornerstones
* Company sets price range of HK$1.26-HK$1.58/share
* Tower IPO would be the world's biggest listing in 4 years
(Adds details of deal)
By Fiona Lau and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters/IFR) - China Tower, the worldâs
largest telecoms tower operator, has lined up $1.4 billion from
10 cornerstone investors for its Hong Kong IPO of up to ...
