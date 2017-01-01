UPDATE 1-China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 bln HK IPO -sources

* China Tower secures $1.4 bln from 10 cornerstone investors

* Hillhouse, Och-Ziff and Alibaba unit among cornerstones

* Company sets price range of HK$1.26-HK$1.58/share

* Tower IPO would be the world's biggest listing in 4 years

(Adds details of deal)

By Fiona Lau and Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters/IFR) - China Tower, the worldâs

largest telecoms tower operator, has lined up $1.4 billion from

10 cornerstone investors for its Hong Kong IPO of up to ...