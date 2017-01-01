Tokyo shares fall in morning on stronger yen

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo shares fell Monday morning on the yen's advance against the U.S dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 294.43 points, or 1.30 percent, from Friday to 22,403.45.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,742.57.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.

...