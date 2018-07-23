RugbyU-WC-Sevens WRAP

All Black magic as New Zealand retain World Cup Sevens crown

San Francisco, July 23, 2018 (AFP) - New Zealand became the first team in history to win back-to-back World Cup Sevens crowns here Sunday, completing a clean sweep of titles with a 33-12 defeat of England in the final at AT&T Park.

The New Zealanders -- who beat England to win the last tournament in 2013 in Moscow -- once again proved too strong for the English, outscoring their opponents by five ...