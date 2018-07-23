Sweden-France-fire

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

French soldiers arrive in Sweden to fight wildfires

Stockholm, July 23, 2018 (AFP) - Dozens of French soldiers specialised in firefighting arrived in Sweden early Monday to tackle blazes raging across the country during an extreme heatwave.

Firefighters on Sunday were battling around 50 wildfires after an unprecedented drought in the region and soaring temperatures, which have reached the hightest in a century.

The 30 French soldiers from a Civil Defence unit landed shortly after midnight ...