G20 ministers call for greater dialogue on trade tensions - communique

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central

bankers from the world's largest economies said heightened trade

and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global

growth and called for greater dialogue, according to the final

communique from a G20 meeting in Argentina.

"Global growth remains robust and unemployment is at a

decade low. However, growth has become less synchronised

recently, and downside risks over the sort and medium term have

