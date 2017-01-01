G20 ministers call for greater dialogue on trade tensions - communique
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central
bankers from the world's largest economies said heightened trade
and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global
growth and called for greater dialogue, according to the final
communique from a G20 meeting in Argentina.
"Global growth remains robust and unemployment is at a
decade low. However, growth has become less synchronised
recently, and downside risks over the sort and medium term have
